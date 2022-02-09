Newry shooting: PSNI issue appeal for information about vehicle used by gunmen

The PSNI has made a renewed appeal for information after a man was shot by three masked gunmen in Newry on Tuesday.

The incident happened at the Carnbane industrial estate at around 11.55am, with the victim taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said the man had been returning to his vehicle after visiting a business premises in the estate when the attack happened.

The PSNI said a Silver Audi S4 in which the gunmen were travelling in is of key interest in their investigation.

PSNI Detective Inspector Johnston said: “We believe that the gunmen entered the car park outside the premises approximately an hour before the shooting took place.

“They were travelling in a Silver Audi S4 with the registration DA55WVE, which was abandoned a short time after the shooting on Old Dublin Road and set on fire.

“The men were then seen to get into a dark coloured saloon vehicle which made off in the direction of the border.

“We wish to establish the movements of the Silver Audi S4 in the time before and after the shooting and are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed any dark coloured saloon vehicle loitering or driving away from the area of the Old Dublin Road at around midday.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have any information or dashcam footage in relation to the attack, to contact detectives in Ardmore Station on 101 quoting the reference number 679 08/02/22.

“Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”