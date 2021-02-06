Newry stabbing: Man recovers in hospital after 'vicious' attack

Attack: Police at the scene of the stabbing in Stream Street in Newry

A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the face during a "vicious" attack in Newry in the early hours of Friday.

The Ambulance Service responded to a 999 call at around 5.45am and found the man lying injured in the Stream Street area of the city.

Police said the man, aged in his 20s, had been taken to Daisy Hill Hospital for treatment with "several stab wounds to his face".

PSNI Inspector Alastair Macdonald described the incident as a "particularly vicious attack".

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said he was alarmed at the nature of the assault that a knife had been used in the area for a second time in recent months.

The attack took place in an area neighbouring his constituency office. "This a shocking and horrible incident," the Newry and Armagh MLA said.

"It's totally out of the character of the area which is very close-knit. It's a fine, strong, positive community and this has caused no end of dismay and shock to most people. I would appeal for anyone with any information to bring it to the police."

Mr McNulty said the involvement of a knife is of particular concern. "This is the second incidence of knife crime in Newry over the last number of months and it's frightening," he said.

The latest PSNI crime statistics show a total of 741 offences involving a knife or a sharp instrument in the 12 months leading up to June 2020, an equivalent of around two incidents a day.