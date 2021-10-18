Newry teen charged with 16 motoring offences including dangerous driving

A 16-year-old male in Newry has been charged with 16 motoring offences, including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and disqualified driving.

The teenager was charged following a police investigation into an incident at Newry Street in Rathfriland on Friday September 17.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the same incident in Co Down, on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

She has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The 16-year-old is due to appear at Newry Youth Court on Friday November 5 and all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).