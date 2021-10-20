Newry to Banbridge A1 dual carriageway closed northbound following crash involving lorry

The A1 road running northbound from Newry to Banbridge is closed in one lane on Wednesday morning due to a two vehicle road collision involving a lorry.

It is understood the PSNI and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene at the road.

Police said local diversions are in place in the area and drivers have been advised to seek alternative routes for their journey and approach the road with care.

In a statement a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a lorry on the A1 Belfast Road, Newry at 7.30 this morning.

“Traffic is down to one lane in the area at this stage.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Meanwhile, Stiles Way in Antrim has reopened following a large blaze at an industrial estate.