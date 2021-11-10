Newry woman charged with exposing her genitals in supermarket

A woman wept in court as she was charged with exposing her genitals in a Co Down supermarket.

In addition to being accused of exposure on September 14, Rosemary Teresa Travers (40) was also accused of using disorderly behaviour at Newry’s Iceland supermarket on the same date.

Appearing at the city’s Magistrates Court by videolink from her solicitor’s office, Travers, from Clanrye Park in Newry, confirmed she was aware of the charges and repeatedly used a handkerchief to wipe away tears.

A PSNI constable told the court she believed she could connect Travers to each of the offences and with the prosecution applying to adjourn the case for a “full file”, District Judge Eamon King put the case back to December 8.