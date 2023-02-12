Newtownabbey assault: Shore Road reopens following ‘serious assault’ overnight

Police at the scene of a serious assault in the Shore Road area of Jordanstown on February 12th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

A man was being treated for serious injuries in hospital yesterday after a serious overnight assault in Co Antrim.

Police had closed the Shore Road in Newtownabbey between the junctions with Old Manse Road and the main Shore Road following the incident, which was reported to police just after 1.15am on Sunday February 12.

The road has since re-opened.

“One man, taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, remains there,” said PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly.

Yesterday morning, officers searched an area close to Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church.

It caused disruption to the church's Sunday morning service, with a post on social media encouraging people to tune into their YouTube channel to view proceedings.

“There will be no worship service this morning at WPC. Whiteabbey village is closed by police this morning, and access to church is affected,” they said.

“Police are only allowing people in to stream the service, but congregational attendance is not possible. Please tune in to our service on YouTube instead.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Police have said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

"I would reiterate our appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101,” added DCI Kelly.