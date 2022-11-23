Newtownabbey: Community left ‘shocked’ as PSNI investigating circumstances of 29-year-old woman’s death

Police secure the area around a house in Hollybrook Avenue in Newtownabbey following a woman's death (Picture by Peter Morrison).

A local politician has said the Newtownabbey community has been left “shocked” after police confirmed they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old woman in the area on Wednesday.

The woman has reportedly died in the Hollybrook Avenue area of Newtownabbey.

A PSNI spokesperson said that a man aged in his 50s is “currently assisting police with their enquiries”.

Alliance Party south Antrim MLA John Blair said: “News of this death has been a shock in this quiet community.

"My thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased and I hope the police investigation is completed as soon as possible.”

Local SDLP councillor Noreen McClelland sent her condolences to the woman’s family.

"I am very saddened to hear of the death of a young woman in Glengormley today.

"While the circumstances are unknown at this time it is a tragic loss for a family. I offer my heartfelt condolences to them at this difficult time.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Michael Goodman added: “The community is in shock at this tragic loss of life.

“A police investigation is now underway and I would urge people in the local community to cooperate with it.”