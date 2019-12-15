Newtownabbey crash may be linked to serious assault in the area, police say

Police are investigating whether a serious assault on a man and a crash that left a car overturned are linked.

Police received a report of a fight in the Whitewell Crescent area of Newtownabbey at around 3.50am where it was reported a man had been stabbed.

Inspector Anne McCourt said: "Our officers attended the scene where a man who reported having his car damaged, and had come on the scene, had sustained an injury to his shoulder. The victim, aged in his forties, was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

"We have since arrested a man, aged 39-years-old, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and he remains in custody this morning where he is assisting us with our enquiries."

Police are following a number of lines of enquiry, including if the assault is related to a road traffic collision on Whitewell Road area in Newtownabbey just before 4am. A red Ford Focus Zetec was found overturned at the scene.

A man (25) was arrested for offences including dangerous driving and has been subsequently bailed after receiving treatment in hospital for leg injuries.

Inspector McCourt added: "I want to make a number of appeals this morning to establish exactly what occurred, and the circumstances of how the victim was injured.

"Were you in the Whitewell Crescent area last night between 3:30am and the time the incident was reported to us? What did you see? Did you witness this assault?

“Did you witness the collision, or capture footage of it on your dash cam? If you have information on this collision, or the assault, and you think it might help our investigation please call us on 101, and quote reference number 443 15/12/1/19."