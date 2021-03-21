Newtownabbey: 'Early intervention' needed to deal with violent perpetrators, says justice minister

Police launched an investigation after the deaths of two women and a man in an apparent murder-suicide in Newtownabbey (PA)

Earlier interventions are needed to tackle "offending behaviours" in perpetrators of violence, Justice Minister Naomi Long has said.

It's after an incident in which police believe a man murdered his mother and girlfriend at separate homes in Newtownabbey on Friday before killing himself.

A double murder investigation was launched but officers have now said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Speaking to the BBC's Sunday Politics programme, Mrs Long said it was an "absolute tragedy when we see violence like this occurring and when we see women losing their lives, when we see anyone losing their lives".

She hopes to put a paper before the NI Executive this week on a strategy to protect women and girls from violence.

Mrs Long hopes to put a paper before the NI Executive this week on a strategy to protect women and girls from violence. Northern Ireland is currently the only part of the UK without a specific strategy.

"I think it is hugely important at this time that we focus on these issues, it is something that I have made a priority in my time in the justice department," she said.

"What we need to do, I believe, is move the focus upstream so that we start to tackle why offending behaviours occur so we start to deal with perpetrators.

"That's something we do through the criminal justice system, but we'd like to do that earlier, in terms of early intervention."

It's an issue that needs to be tackled across all Executive departments, she said.

"Not all violence against women and girls is direct violence, it is to do with discrimination and societal attitudes," she said.

"We need to see progress made, for example, in education. In terms of relationship and sex education, in terms of dispelling rape myths, in terms of dealing with attitudes around victim blaming.

"To do that, what we need is a cross-Executive strategy and that's what I'm proposing to the Executive."