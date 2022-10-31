Newtownabbey firework attack: Teenage boys arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life

Fireworks have been thrown through the window of a house in Newtownabbey (Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press).

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after fireworks were thrown through the front window of a house in Newtownabbey.

The attack happened in the Old Church Road area at about 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

The house was extensively damaged and firefighters had to extinguish the blaze, although it was fortunate no one was inside at the time.

PSNI Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

"All three have been released on police bail to return for questioning at a later date.”

DI Lenaghan added: “Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or who saw anything suspicious, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1362 30/10/22.

"A report can be made using the online reporting form. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”