Newtownabbey homeowner fights off intruders armed with suspected firearm

Two men - one armed with a suspected firearm - were fought off by a homeowner during an aggravated burglary in Newtownabbey on Saturday.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred at a property in Fernagh Drive around 4.30pm, and have arrested one male.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said two men, one armed with a suspected firearm, called to the front door of the house and forced entry into the hallway.

A male occupant fought both men off, forcing them to leave the house and make off on foot.

“The occupant sustained a facial injury as a result of the incident but did not require medical assistance,” stated the PSNI.

“A man, aged 47 and matching the description of one of the males involved in the incident, was located a short time later by officers and arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

“He remains in custody assisting with police enquiries.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate the second suspect who is described as being approximately 5’8” tall, around 35-years-old, heavy build with short dark hair and stubble and was wearing glasses.

“We believe that this male may have sustained a head injury as a result of the incident.”

Police have appealed to those with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation to call detectives in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1438 11/09/21.

Reports can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org