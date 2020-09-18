Newtownabbey locals vow to fight for 'amazing' Rathcoole flats

Multi-storey: One of the high-rises in Rathcoole

Residents of the Housing Executive's multi-storey blocks in the Rathcoole estate last night spoke to the Belfast Telegraph about their fears for the future of the landmark flats.

One of the four towers has been emptied and secured, ready for demolition, which could take place as early as next year.

Des Baker, who leads the residents' association in the towers, has lived there for almost 40 years.

"These are amazing flats to live in," he said.

"They're warm, they're quiet, they're spacious, and there's a great concierge team. I'm very content, as are most of the residents here."

Mr Baker said it was estimated that each block would cost £1m to demolish, but £1.5m to renovate.

So, for the extra £500,000, he reckons around 60 apartments could be provided to help meet local housing need.

"It just doesn't make sense to knock them down," he added.

"Our fear is that the Executive are determined to push ahead with their agenda to knock these multi-storey flats down.

"We're absolutely livid at the way we have been treated by the Housing Executive.

"It's going to be a fight - and we won't be throwing in the towel."

Young mum Lindsay Wilson, who owns her own flat in one of the towers, said: "We just want answers.

"Are they going to keep them up for four years or are they going to knock them down?

"The Housing Executive haven't told us anything.

"If we knew for definite they were being demolished in four years, we could rent our flat out and move elsewhere with the baby.

"But at the minute we're just stuck."

One the longest-established residents is Renée Black, who turns 90 at the weekend.

She's lived in her three-bedroom home for half-a-century.

"My son bought this flat for me and I live here rent-free," she said.

"I was really annoyed when I heard about the plans to knock the multis down.

"I thought: 'That's just my luck!'"

She said the sixth-floor flat "suited her down to the ground".

"I've got so used to the layout, and the concierge service they've put in is brilliant.

"I'll be sad to see the flats go. I'm 50 years here. I hope they change their minds."