Newtownabbey man Alan McCullough dies in hospital after motorbike crash

A motorcyclist has died from injuries sustained in a road traffic accident in Newtownabbey last month.

Alan McCullough, 29, from Newtownabbey, was riding a motorcycle when he was involved in the one-vehicle collision on Church Road, which was reported just before 6.35am on Monday June 22.

Mr McCullough was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries following the collision, but he sadly passed away from his injuries on Tuesday evening.

Inspector David Burns is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 249 of 22/06/20.