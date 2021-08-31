Newtownabbey man and his two daughters avoid jail over back accounts linked to fraud

The trio were sentenced at Belfast Crown Court alongside another woman

A permanently jobless Co Antrim man appeared in court with two of his seven children today (Tuesday) on 'money mule' charges.

A total of four people were handed suspended sentences by Judge Stephen Fowler QC for converting criminal property in March 2018.

James Sherman and his two daughters, Jodie Sherman and Loreen Gail Sherman, were sentenced at Belfast Crown Court alongside Carly Wright.

All four allowed their bank accounts to be used in a sophisticated fraud which was organised by others.

The offending emerged after a Bank of Ireland app being used by a Co Wicklow-based roofing company was compromised.

In the scam, a large number of transactions were made from the company's accounts which were rapidly transferred to other bank accounts - including Sherman and his three co-accused.

Described by Judge Fowler as a "classic money mule case", the money transferred to these accounts was later withdrawn via foreign currency exchanges and handed over to others.

James Sherman, who turns 62 this week and who is from Bencrom Park in Newtownabbey, had around £20,000 transferred to his account during the fraud, which he then converted.

His 27-year old daughter Jodie Sherman, from Glenville Park in Newtownabbey, had just over £14,000 transferred to her account, while 23-year old Loreen Gail Sherman, from Drumadoon Drive in Dundonald, converted just under £10,000.

Their friend Carly Wright (35), from Glenville Park in Newtowabbey, also allowed her bank to be used in the scam and converted just under £10,000 which was transferred into her account.

As he sentenced all four, Judge Fowler noted that James Sherman was a father-of-seven and a man "who has never worked”.

Branding all four as "money mules", the judge said that whilst they did not organise the fraud, there was "no doubt these defendants knew their bank accounts were being used for criminal purposes”.

They were each handed a five-month sentence, which was suspended for a year, and were told by the Belfast Recorder: "In the next year, if you stay out of trouble, that's the end of the matter.

"If, however, you get into more trouble, this period of custody is waiting for you."