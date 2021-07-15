Newtownabbey man Thomas Davidson in court accused of Katie Brankin murder

Katie Brankin, who lived in the Newtownabbey area, died from stab wounds on Monday

A man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of mother-of-one Katie Brankin.

Thomas Davidson (53) from Collinward Avenue, Newtownabbey, appeared in Ballymena Magistrates court via video link, dressed in a grey PSNI-issue tracksuit.

The 37-year-old Ms Brankin was stabbed to death at an outdoor holiday site on Seacoast Road just outside of Limavady on Monday.

Officers were called to the scene on the Seacoast Road at around 8.20pm on Monday evening.

They discovered Ms Brankin on the decking having been stabbed. The mother of one was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davidson was arrested close by and questioned about the murder, with police applying for an extension to hold him for an additional 24 hours.

He was charged with one count of murder on Wednesday evening.

A PSNI detective inspector, when asked if she was connecting the accused to the offence, replied: “I am your worship”.

Davidson spoke only to confirm his date of birth and to acknowledge he understood the charge.

There was no application for bail and the accused was remanded in custody to appear in court in four weeks' time.