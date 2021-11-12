Newtownabbey mum and daughter (9) held captive as gang waited for target before vicious attack at gunpoint

A gang of masked men broke into a Newtownabbey home, forced a mum and her daughter into a room before lying in wait for their intended target and handing out a brutal beating at gunpoint.

The man was left seriously injured. There were no reports of injuries to the mum and her child.

It happened in the Ravelston Drive area at around 10pm.

Police said several males entered a house and forced the 32-year-old mum and her nine-year-old daughter into an upstairs room. The intruders then waited for a 26-year-old man to return home.

When he arrived at the address, he was tied up, blindfolded and assaulted during a sustained attack when a suspected firearm was brandished.

The man remains in hospital receiving treatment to facial injuries and cuts to his body which, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing and police appealed for the public's assistance.

"We are particularly keen to receive information on any sightings of a white Audi A6 or a dark-coloured BMW in the wider Newtownabbey area between 5pm and 10pm last night," a spokesperson said.

"Also if you were in the area and noticed anything suspicious or if you have any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, you can contact detectives in Newtownabbey on 101 quoting reference 1914 11/11/21.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”