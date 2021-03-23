Newtownabbey murder-suicide: Victim's ex-partner raised 'alarm bells' hours before killings

Stacey Knell and Karen McClean were killed in their Newtownabbey homes by Ken Flanagan.

The former partner of Stacey Knell warned police about Ken Flanagan hours before the man went on to murder the mother-of-one.

Ms Knell (30) was murdered by her partner Flanagan (26) on Friday evening, after the man had stabbed his own mother Karen McClean (50) to death earlier that night before taking his own life.

Sam Lillie was the ex-partner of Stacey Knell and father to her nine-year-old daughter. He said concerns had been expressed about the pair’s relationship going back over the last year.

He also revealed he had contacted police and social services on the Friday of the incident, warning them about “alarm bells” he had, as a result of Flanagan’s behaviour, adding that he had been worried in the days leading up to the tragic murder.

“I slept on it for two days," he told the BBC.

“When I woke up on Friday morning I just had a really bad feeling.

“Something just told me to ring social services. I hear from other people he was a menace to society, he was dangerous.

“His mum [Karen McClean] knows him better than anyone. She told me back in February that he was a disaster waiting to happen."

After contacting social services on Friday expressing his concerns, Mr Lillie was advised to contact the police, something he went on to do.

He also said social services told him due to “coronavirus” and how “busy they were”, the earliest they could intervene would be Monday.

“As you know though, the police can’t do anything unless somebody does something,” he added.

“I knew I was wasting my time even going there but I did what they told me to do. I came back and I phoned them [social services] again.

“I said I still have a really bad feeling that something bad is going to happen. They [social services] took everything I said seriously and said they would contact Stacey on Monday.

“I told them ‘I don’t know what it is something bad is going to happen’. I didn’t think it would ever be this.”

It is understood Mr Lillie’s nine-year-old daughter had been staying at grandmother's house on the Friday and was not present when Flanagan murdered the two women at around 11pm on Friday evening.

“The next day I woke up and my sister came in crying her eyes out and put me on the phone saying Stacey had been murdered last night,” explained Mr Lillie.

“I was speechless. I was more angry than anything because if social had of made this phone call it might have changed his perspective.”

In a statement, the PSNI confirmed they did receive a report on Friday, they also added that the matter has not been referred to the Police Ombudsman's Office for Northern Ireland.

North Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Davy Beck added: “Police received a report of concern for the safety of a child on Friday, March 19.

“Following review, there was no evidence of immediate concern for the child’s safety and the caller was provided with advice in respect of the matter.”

The Belfast Health and Social Care trust have been approached for comment.