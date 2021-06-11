Newtownabbey security alert concludes as ‘nothing untoward’ discovered

A security alert earlier on Friday in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey has ended, with police confirming the “nothing untoward” was found following searches.

The area between Hazelbank Roundabout and Station Road had been closed earlier following the reports.

The area has now reopened.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “A security alert at the Shore Road in Newtownabbey has ended after a suspicious object which was found in the area was examined and determined to be nothing untoward.”