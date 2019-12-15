Newtownabbey security alert ends after viable bomb found

Residents in Newtownabbey were evacuated from their homes overnight after a viable bomb was found.

The security alert in Mayfield Village- which started at 9.15pm- ended after Army Technical Officers attended the scene and declared the suspicious object a viable device.

The device has been taken away for further forensic examination.

All residents have now returned to their homes.

The device was found in the back garden of a property in the area.

DUP MP Paul Girvan said: “This is a worrying find and the local community are undoubtedly shocked at this discovery. I want to commend those who attended the scene and made this device safe. Those who engage in this activity have no regard for residents and their safety. It is utterly irresponsible and dangerous.”

DUP MLA Pam Cameron MLA said: “I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to bring it to the PSNI at the earliest possible opportunity. We all have a responsibility to the local community and our neighbours to ensure we are safe and to root out those responsible from our society.”

Detective Sergeant Coulter said: "I want to thank the public for their patience as we conducted our enquiries and worked to make the scene safe. I appreciate the disruption this has caused, however, when it comes to keeping people safe we do not take chances.

"I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Mayfield Village area last night, or anyone who has information that could assist us with our enquiries, to contact detectives at Newtownabbey on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1869 14/12/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111.