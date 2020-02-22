Newtownabbey security alert ends as viable device made safe

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 22nd February 2020 PSNI officers at the scene of security alert in Felden Avenue area of Newtownabbey in north Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A security alert has ended after a "viable device" in Felden Place in Newtownabbey was made safe, police have said.

Residents were evacuated from about twenty homes in the area after the device was found on saturday afternoon.

Army technical officers removed and made safe the device, after which residents were allowed return to their homes after being accommodated in the Valley Leisure Centre.

PSNI Inspector Patty said: "The consequences of this attack could have been devastating.

"We're grateful to local people for their patience.

"Families had to leave their homes, having their afternoon disrupted, while we worked to make the area safe.

"Most importantly, it's fortunate that no-one was physically injured."

Sinn Fein councillor Taylor McGrann said the attack was "reckless" and "an unnecessary nightmare for residents on a Saturday afternoon."

He said: "The people responsible should be ashamed of themselves."