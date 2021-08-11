Newtownabbey woman reveals shock over six-year-old daughter's £900 Amazon shopping spree

A Northern Ireland mum has spoken of her shock after her six-year-old daughter managed to rack up almost £900 worth of Amazon orders on her phone without her knowledge.

Haylee Carlisle (27) said she thought “someone had skimmed her card” after daughter, Aria, lifted her phone whilst she was getting ready and treated herself to a shopping spree.

It included new toys, a £400 Google Pixel phone, a climbing frame for the family cat, make-up, clothing and pairs of shoes, which she even had managed to select her size in.

“Aria had asked for my phone that morning and I told her no because she had to get dressed,” said Haylee, who is from Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.

“She took it when I was in the bathroom and must have set it back where it was, next thing I lift my phone and notice all these payments from my bank through notifications they send me every time something is spent.”

Haylee initially thought she had been the victim of fraud or card cloning, but soon realised the culprit may have been a little closer to home.

“I looked on my bank app and saw it was all coming from Amazon, so I quickly checked the app and realised no, it wasn’t a scammer, just my six-year-old having a treat-yourself-Tuesday!” she added.

Haylee said she had to “frantically cancel everything” while also ensuring her daughter was aware what she did was wrong, “I asked her what did she do and she lied and said it wasn’t her, but after I gave her another opportunity, to tell the truth, she then came clean.”

This isn’t the first time an issue like this has faced Amazon.

The online retailer is noted for its easy shopping experience and next-day delivery - but some have criticised it for being too easy to use, leading to multiple incidents like what happened in Haylee’s case.

In 2017, English mum Sophie Stone was shocked when her own six-year-old daughter managed to order a diamond necklace and a dozen of the same Disney toy, totalling near £300.

It appears Haylee and Sophie may have got off lightly though, as earlier this year in Las Vegas, it was reported a grandmother also spoke of her horror after her seven-year-old granddaughter managed to spend over $3000 (£2,100) after only being given a $20 (£15) gift card to use on the website.

Amazon said: “Our Terms & Conditions state that under 18s may use Amazon only with the involvement of a parent or guardian”, adding that “customers can also enable two-step verification”.

Haylee said that the smaller items ordered by Aria were cancelled and “refunded straight away” but she is still waiting for refunds on the larger more expensive things.

She said it is safe to say that “Aria is banned from electronics indefinitely”.