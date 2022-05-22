Newtownards: A horse walks into a bar… or in this case, stays outside it

William the horse parked outside the Railway Bar in Newtownards on Saturday

You might have heard the joke about“a horse walking into a bar, but on Saturday night, one particular stallion had to instead wait for its thirsty owner outside a pub in Newtownards.

A photo of the brown beauty tied to a post outside the Co Down town’s New Railway Bar was shared multiple times on social media, to many onlookers’ amusement.

What made the situation funnier, was the fact that the horse was tied to a sign which signals there would be no parking there from Monday to Saturday, 8am - 6.30pm.

Workers within the Railway Bar confirmed that the horse’s name is William, and that his owner is a local man, and a regular within the premises.

On this occasion, he had just stopped off to use the toilet facilities while his trusty steed waited outside, much to the delight of passers-by.

Many Facebook users got creative with their comments under images of William over the weekend, sharing their own horse-related quips and puns.

One user posted: ‘[A horse walks into a bar] and orders a pint of Guinness. Barman says he doesn’t get many talking horses in the bar. Horse replies, ”I’m not surprised with these prices.”’

Another wrote: “With the price of cars I'd expect to start seeing a lot more horses on the road!”