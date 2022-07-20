Newtownards Airport crash: Investigation launched after Ulster Flying Club confirm two members died

An investigation has been launched after two people died in a light aircraft crash in County Down.

It happened at Newtownards Airport on the Portaferry Road shortly after 8pm on Tuesday.

Police confirmed that two people had died. Both were members of Ulster Flying Club, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the club said: “On behalf of the Chairman, Directors, members and staff of the Ulster Flying Club, it is with great sadness and regret that we must share the tragic news that two of our club members lost their lives in the aircraft crash that took place at our airfield in Newtownards last night, the 19th of July, at approx. 20:20.

“The incident is being investigated now by specialist investigators from the PSNI and the Air Accident Investigation Branch of the CAA.

Whilst those investigations are ongoing, we can release no further information or details. For further information, please contact the PSNI.”

The flying club was founded in 1961 and is one of the largest flying organisations in Ireland. It offers private flying lessons alongside other aviation services.

The club added “Our thoughts at this most terrible time are with the families and friends of the two people involved."

Emergency services at the scene of a major light aircraft crash in Newtownards on July 19, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The PSNI said in a statement: “It was reported to police at 8.20pm that a light aircraft had crashed at the airport. Officers and other emergency services attended the scene.

“Sadly, two people were pronounced dead.”

One eyewitness at the scene told the Belfast Telegraph the plane crashed into hedges located near the Cloud 9 restaurant at Newtownards Airport.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said in a statement that it had despatched two emergency crews, a doctor and ambulance officer to the scene after a 999 call.

"No patients were taken from the scene," the statement added.

DUP MLA for the area Harry Harvey expressed his condolences and said the incident has “plunged two families into grief”.

"My thoughts are with them at this difficult time, and with all those associated with the Flying Club,” he said.

“The airfield is part of daily life in Newtownards. It is a valuable and busy facility used by people from a wide area. People are shocked by what has happened and the thoughts are with all those affected.

“There will obviously be a detailed investigation carried out and that will help shed light on what exactly occurred in this particular incident."

Ulster Unionist MLA for Strangford, Mike Nesbitt, said the airfield was a "fixture of the town" and people were used to seeing aircraft and helicopters in the area.

"This is above all a human tragedy," he said.

"Our thoughts are with the family members and friends who have lost loved ones."

Alliance Party councillor Vicky Moore lives near the airport and visited the scene following the crash on Tuesday evening.

She said: "It is a huge shock to the community and obviously all our thoughts are with the families of those who have been affected and particularly those that have died in the accident.

"Really the airport here in Newtownards is part of the community, it is very busy, it has been a fixture in the town for a very, very long time.

"Local people are used to the activity at the airport and this will be a terrible shock to them."

She added: "I live under the flight path, probably about 10-15 minutes' walk away.

"I was at the scene last night. Police were preventing anyone from getting access to the airport but you could see that a number of emergency vehicles were there.

"This is a very rare occurrence bearing in mind the amount of activity there is at the airport.

"It is mostly flying schools who use it, pleasure flying, small, independent and private aircraft use it.

"The airfield is so popular, it is not expected that something like this would happen."