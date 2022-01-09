Newtownards burglary: police investigating incident involving three handguns

Police are appealing for information following a Newtownards burglary involving three men armed with handguns.

The PSNI said the incident happened at around 6pm on Saturday evening in the New Road area of the town.

They said the men entered a property in the area armed with the weapons, before leaving with a sum of cash.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the burglary to come forward with information.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “It was reported at around 6.00pm that three men, armed with handguns, entered a property in the New Road area and left with a sum of cash.

“An investigation into the incident has been launched, and anyone who may have any information which could assist us with our enquiries is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number CW 1277 of 08/01/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”