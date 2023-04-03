Newtownards collective group stage ‘community safety walkabout’ in response to ‘Real UFF’ threat

Residents of the West Winds estate hold a walk about against the Real UFF on Monday 3rd March 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Residents in Newtownards staged a ‘community safety walkabout’ in the West Winds estate this evening (Monday) in protest against recent criminal activity in the area .

In an open letter the residents group said they want to “send a clear message” to the group calling themselves the ‘Real UFF’ that “they are not welcome in the West Winds” area.

“We are fed up of the disruption to our community, and indeed other communities across our borough, and tonight we are going to walk the streets together to show that this community will not be intimidated, threatened or bullied.

“As a community we do not want to see any more violence against any person. We want a completely peaceful and lawful solution to the ongoing dispute,” reads the notice.

The action comes as the area has faced several incidents over the past week with over 12 homes attacked in the area to date following a feud in the area.

On Thursday, 20 masked men were seen on the streets of Newtownards, close to the Weavers Grange housing development that has been at the centre of the trouble.

On Friday, the Belfast Telegraph reported a UDA gang involved in the feud has said the dispute will only come to an end when 20 people named on a list handed to a restorative justice group leave Northern Ireland.

Four men aged 38, 36, 29 and 24 have been charged following a disturbance at a shopping centre in Newtownards.

The group has said “no one has anything to fear from the peaceful gathering” adding it will be noticed to the PSNI and the action is a bid to reassure the elderly in the community.

“We as a community want to return to normality and we ask all those joining with us tonight not to engage in any confrontation with the PSNI with whom this community has no quarrel.

“We would also like to assure all residents that local loyalists are fully supportive of the community stance and no one has anything to fear from attending the community walk- around.

"The so called ‘Real UFF’ will not be permitted to intimidate any person in this area.”

The collective also responded to remarks made by Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong on BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show.

Speaking about a previous letter sent by the group, Ms Armstrong said she believed the motivations behind the letter were dubious.

“I don’t believe (the) letter comes from the residents of West Winds, I think it comes from a group of people who are trying to legitimise their legal activity. Having the police on the ground has interrupted their drug dealing and I would say this has more behind it,” she said.

“We are a proud area and we as a community want our children to grow up in a peaceful, thriving and proud community free from any crime whatsoever. The insinuation otherwise is disgusting,” reads the letter in response to the MLA.

“It is not Kellie Armstrong of Alliance who lives in this community, or indeed any working class loyalist area, and Alliance have no influence in these communities.

"What have they done to try and mediate an end to this dispute tearing our communities apart?

“How many times has Kellie Armstrong or her Alliance colleagues been in our community or other working class loyalist areas actually engaging on the ground?”

In response, Ms Armstrong said: “As a long-standing elected representative for Strangford, I work every day with people from across the community, irrespective of their political or cultural background, including people living within the West Winds and Weaver’s Grange areas.

“This has included people who have been intimidated out of their homes by the same thugs who have had the gall to don face masks and terrorise our streets in broad daylight,” she added.

“As an elected representative, with a democratic mandate, I will not be bullied out of speaking up for any of our residents or what I believe to be the best interests of the constituency.”