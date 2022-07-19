Newtownards: Community ‘in shock’ as two confirmed dead following light aircraft crash

Two people are confirmed to have died at Newtownards Airport after a light aircraft crash on Tuesday evening.

Police said in a statement: “It was reported to police at 8.20pm that a light aircraft had crashed at the airport. Officers and other emergency services attended the scene.

“Sadly, two people were pronounced dead.”

The community is said to be “in shock” following the incident at the airport, where mangled wreckage could be seen burning on Tuesday evening as firefighters sprayed water over the small plane.

The Ambulance Service said on Tuesday no patients were taken from the scene.

A spokesman said they received a 999 call at 8.21pm following reports of an incident on Portaferry Road, Newtownards. Two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer were despatched to the incident.

One eyewitness at the scene told the Belfast Telegraph the plane crashed into hedges located near the Cloud 9 restaurant.

“An ambulance has left the scene, but fire crews are still there,” they said.

“Lots of people are gathering round to see what is happening.

"There’s a police car stationed at the main entrance.”

The Ards airfield is the home of the Ulster Flying Club, where many have learned to fly in small trainer aircraft such as Cessnas.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police and other emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene of a crash involving a light aircraft at Newtownards airport. There are no further details.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed crews were at the scene.

They said the crew was tasked to the scene at around 8.20pm and three appliances were still in attendance last night.

Alliance Party councillor Vicki Moore lives near the airport and visited the scene following the crash on Tuesday evening.

She said: "It is a huge shock to the community and obviously all our thoughts are with the families of those who have been affected and particularly those that have died in the accident.

"Really the airport here in Newtownards is part of the community, it is very busy, it has been a fixture in the town for a very, very long time.

"Local people are used to the activity at the airport and this will be a terrible shock to them."

She added: "I live under the flight path, probably about 10-15 minutes' walk away.

"I was at the scene last night. Police were preventing anyone from getting access to the airport but you could see that a number of emergency vehicles were there.

"This is a very rare occurrence bearing in mind the amount of activity there is at the airport.

"It is mostly flying schools who use it, pleasure flying, small, independent and private aircraft use it.

"The airfield is so popular, it is not expected that something like this would happen."

Strangford MLA Kellie Armstrong expressed concern following the incident.

“It looks like a light aircraft has crashed upon landing,” she said.

“There’s a lot of fire engines at the scene and the situation is very worrying.

“It was a fine evening with no fog or obvious weather issues.”

The Alliance representative said whoever was in the aircraft are likely members of the Ulster Flying Club.

“A lot of people book flight experiences at the airport,” she explained.

“But it wouldn’t be leisure flyers given the time it happened at.”

DUP MP for Strangford Jim Shannon also expressed his sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives last night at Ards Airfield.

"I was so upset to learn of the crash that took place and have been praying for the families who are so devastated by their loss and also praying for the members of the flying club at this time” he said.

UUP MLA for Strangford Mike Nesbitt also expressed shock at the tragedy. “The Ards airfield is a fixture of the town, situated right on the edge of the urbanisation, not miles and miles from the town centre. So, on a daily basis we are all used to seeing light aircraft and helicopters overhead,” he said.

“This is above all a human tragedy and our thoughts are with the family members and friends who have lost loved ones.”