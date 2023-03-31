Newtownards: Four arrested after shopping centre assault by masked men

The shopping centre assault is linked to on ongoing loyalist drug feud and follows an incident on Thursday which saw police deal with a number of masked men approaching Weavers Grange in Newtownards. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Police have arrested four men following a disturbance at a shopping centre in Newtownards on Friday.

The PSNI received reports that a man had been assaulted by a number of masked men in the shopping centre in the Circular Road area at around 3.30pm. It was also reported that they then left the area in a BMW vehicle.

Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: "Within five minutes of receiving the initial report, officers were in pursuit and located the car and four occupants in the Kemp Stones Road area just after 3.35pm.

"Four men, aged in their twenties and thirties, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault and public order offences.

"They remain in custody at this time assisting with enquiries.”

Friday’s incident is the latest in a number of attacks that have happened in Newtownards and north Down over the last fortnight, which are linked to an ongoing loyalist drug gangs feud.

The infighting escalated two weeks ago after a statement was given to this newspaper saying around 50 members of the South East Antrim UDA based in Newtownards had been expelled.

The expelled UDA members have now named themselves as the UFF.

"We are grateful to the members of the public who reported this incident to police,” continued Superintendent Johnston McDowell.

"Community support is invaluable to the robust policing operation which we have implemented to conduct our investigations and deter further criminality.

"We will continue to maintain a presence in the area through high visibility patrols by our Neighbourhood and Local Policing Teams, along with the specialist expertise of our Armed Response units and Tactical Support Group officers.

"Rest assured that we will continue to provide regular updates to media; through our social media feeds; and through local elected representatives."

Anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1277 of 31/3/23.