Newtownards loyalist feud: Man charged after class A drugs found in car

Police conducting a checkpoint in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards in Co Down back in March. Pic: Presseye

A man has been charged after class A drugs were found in a car in Newtownards.

The vehicle was stopped in the Weavers Grange area of the town on Tuesday and a quantity of suspected class A drugs was seized.

A 35-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were arrested.

A number of items were seized during subsequent searches of properties by officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force as part of the ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the ongoing feud between rival groups across Ards and North Down.

The 35-year-old defendant has been charged with possession of a class A drug and is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday).

The 46-year-old man remains in police custody.