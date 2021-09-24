Newtownards man who launched petrol bomb at flats in ‘unprovoked’ attack spared jail

The judge warned the 32-year-old if he breached the court orders or re-offended, he faced immediate jail

A man who launched a petrol bomb at a block of flats in an "unprovoked and motiveless" attack was spared jail on Friday.

Instead of an immediate prison sentence, Keith Francis Crook was handed a combination order consisting of 100 hours community service and three years probation.

The 32-year old, from Church Street in Newtownards, admitted four charges linked to an incident in Ballybeen on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

At around 4pm, a resident on the estate saw Crook in the Dungoyne Park area with a thick black glove on his right hand and holding an object omitting flames.

The female witness observed Crook shake the object in his hand which he then launched at an upstairs window.

The impact caused a wire on a wall to briefly catch light before the burning bottle landed on the ground, where it continued to smoulder.

The occupant of the upstairs property heard a crack and saw a window pane in his living room was smashed.

As a result of what was happened, the residents in the block of flats emerged from their properties.

Crook - who had briefly left the scene - returned and approached the residents in an aggressive manner and with clenched fists.

He then assaulted one man who had been visiting his mother at her Dungoyne Park home with his young son.

During the incident, Crook was heard to repeatedly talk about snipers in the bushes who were going to shoot him, and continued to act in anerratic manner.

When he heard the approaching fire engines, Crook fled the scene - but left his mobile lying on the street.

A resident also captured an image of Crook on her phone which she later passed to police when they arrived.

When the phone Crook abandoned was examined, it was traced to a relative and Crook was arrested two days later.

He made no reply and during a police interview refused to answer any questions - but subsequently pleaded guilty to attempted arson endangering life, common assault and two counts of criminal damage.

Downpatrick Crown Court Judge, Geoffery Miller QC, read a statement made by the man assaulted by Crook.

In the statement, the man said: "I will never forget that day for the rest of my life. It was the day I was assaulted in front of my son and all that we had done wrong was chose to have our usual Sunday call into Granny's house.

"When this person committed this crime, not only did he put several lives in danger but he then chose to return and bring more havoc and chaos by not only assaulting me in broad daylight but putting a young boy at risk, without giving a second thought to anyone else who was there."

Judge Miller branded the offences as "dangerous and serious" and the incident as "unprovoked and motiveless”

He said that while he had taken into consideration the impact the incident had on those affected, he had also taken into account Crook's complex background.

This included diagnoses of both ADHD and Asperger's, as well as poor mental health and substance misuse issues.

Revealing Crook has acknowledged the harm he caused and is now addressing his issues, Judge Miller said both the public and Crook would be bettered served by the support offered by probation.

As he imposed the combination order, Judge Miller told Crook he would be subject to "stringent terms and conditions”.

A two-year restraining order banning him from approaching within 500 yards of Dungoyne Park or harassing the man he assaulted was also

imposed.

Judge Miller warned Crook that if he breached the court orders or re-offended within the next three years, he faced immediate jail.