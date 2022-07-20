Newtownards plane accident a grim reminder of Northern Ireland’s previous air tragedies

Bob Farmbrough and Bryan Greenwood were killed in a crash in Antrim in 2018

Yesterday's plane accident at Newtownards Airport is the latest air tragedy to hit Northern Ireland over the years.

Two people were killed after their light aircraft crashed as emergency services rushed to the scene.

It follows a number of other fatal crashes here involving light aircrafts.

In May 1982, a plane travelling from Eglinton, Co Londonderry, had to make an emergency landing in the Blackhill area of Ballycarry.

The pilot and passenger barely escaped after the plane’s engine failed when taking aerial photographs of farmhouses, before crashing into a field after narrowly avoiding a high voltage overhead electricity pylon.

Speaking of the crash in 1982, a Carrickfergus RUC spokesperson said: “The pilot and his passenger were only slightly injured.

“The man received small cuts to his hands and face and the woman was suffering from shock. The plane was extensively damaged.”

In 2009, two people escaped with only minor injuries following a plane crash in Co Tyrone.

The pilot and passenger were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital and were in comfortable condition, after making an emergency landing in a field close to Annaghquin Road outside Pomeroy.

The wreckage was attended by ambulance and fire services from Pomeroy, Dungannon, Cookstown and Portadown.

At the time, Assistant Group Commander with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Fergal Leonard, said: “The two passengers had managed to escape by the time our crews arrived. It didn’t look that serious but the plane was fairly well battered up.”

Also in 2009, three friends were killed in Co Down after their four-seater aircraft crashed close to their homes in the village of Annalong.

The pilot Hugh McKnight (53), who was a retired police officer, Stephen Annett and Andrew Burden, both 24, were returning from the Isle of Man.

The three friends were returning from the TT Races when their plane crashed on its approach to a private airstrip at nearby Kilkeel, killing the men on impact.

In April 2018, two people were killed when a small aircraft crashed and caught fire just two miles from Belfast International Airport.

The pilot, Bob Farmbrough (77), was a retired commercial pilot originally from England and living in Carrickfergus, with over 40 years of flying experience.

He took regular flights with his passenger, Bryan Greenwood from Larne, who had an aerial photography business.

The Cessna 152, which is understood to have been rented from the Ulster Flying Club in Newtownards, crashed between Nutts Corner and Loanends.

As recently as August last year, a man was taken to hospital after his light aircraft crashed at Ards Airfield.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance,” a NIAS spokesperson said.

The man escaped relatively unscathed, with a PSNI spokesman confirming that one male was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.