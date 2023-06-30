Newtownards: Police raid properties in drugs probe linked to loyalist paramilitaries

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force conducted searches on Friday.

Police conducted searches on Friday in the area

A number of items have been seized after police conducted searches on properties in the Newtownards area as part of an investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to loyalist paramilitaries.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force conducted two searches at properties on Friday June 30 linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs groups across Ards and North Down.

Detective Sergeant Foley said: “Officers conducted two searches at properties in Newtownards, one at the Tara Crescent area and one at the Donaghadee Road area.

"A number of items were recovered and taken away for further forensic examination.

"We will continue in our work to disrupt those involved in criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.

“Anyone with information which could assist us can contact police on 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”