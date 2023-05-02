Newtownards: Property attacked with petrol bombs on Tuesday morning

Stock Image: Police at the scene of an incident in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a number of petrol bombs thrown at a property in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards on Tuesday (May 2).

The incident is reported to have occurred at approximately 4.30am and may have involved a dark-coloured vehicle.

PSNI officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noted any persons, vehicles or anything suspicious in the area at the time, to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 163 of 02/05/23.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.