Newtownards residents evacuated over ‘suspicious object’ able to return home
The security alert was sparked shortly before 9.15pm on Monday.
Police and ATO have attended the scene of a security alert in Newtownards, sparked by a suspicious object in the Circular Road and Weavers Grange area of the Co Down town.
A number of cordons were put in place following the discovery shortly before 9.15pm on Easter Monday.
A number of residents had to be evacuated from their homes.
They have, however, since been allowed to return home – with police confirming on Tuesday morning that the alert has now ended and road closures have been lifted.
Nothing untoward was found.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist us, or who may be able to help with the investigation, to contact police at on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1837 of 10/04/23, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."