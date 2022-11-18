Newtownards Road crash: Man dies after being struck by lorry

Police at the scene of a serious accident on the Newtonards Road in East Belfast on Friday Morning, The roads are closed off in both directions Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

A man in his 70s has died after being struck by a lorry on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast earlier on Friday morning.

The road was closed for several hours as emergency services attended but has since reopened.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A man in his 70s has sadly died following a collision on the Newtownards Road in Belfast this morning, Friday 18 November.

“The man, who was a pedestrian, was struck by a lorry close to Dee Street at around 8.30am.

“The Newtownards Road, which had been closed for several hours, has now reopened.

“Investigating officers are asking witnesses or anyone who may have captured footage of the collision to get in touch by calling 101.”

A spokesperson for NIAS said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 08:30 on Friday, 18 November 2022 following reports of an RTC on the Newtownards Road area, Belfast

"NIAS despatched 1 Ambulance, 1 Rapid Response Paramedic and 1 Ambulance Officer to the incident.

"No one was taken from scene."

Local DUP MP Gavin Robinson tweeted: "Serious Road Traffic Incident at the junction of Newtownards Road & Dee Street. There will very significant delays and @policeserviceni are asking for witnesses to come forward.

"My prayers are with those impacted by the tragic circumstances."

Alliance Party councillor Michelle Kelly added: "Thoughts are with those involved in this RTC on the Newtownards Road this morning."

A number of local businesses on the road have confirmed they will be closed as a result.

Glovers posted online: "Newtownards Road shops closed today open as normal tomorrow."

There are also changes to some Translink Metro services running through east Belfast with the buses diverted through the Short Strand and Albertbridge Road.