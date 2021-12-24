Newtownards woman makes incredible handmade centrepiece to remember late mother

Lisa Murdock is well-experienced in DIY and will have this handmade centrepiece on her table for Christmas Day as a tribute to her late mum.

Grief can be a large part of the Christmas holidays for many, and it is often overlooked in all the gift-giving, turkey-tasting and cracker-cracking.

But one Co Down woman has turned her grief into creativity, designing an accurately detailed centrepiece of a Christmas-themed dinner table, in memory of her late mother.

Lisa Murdock, known as Ditsy, told the Belfast Telegraph that this is her mum, Violet Foyle’s “first Christmas in Heaven” and she likes to think she is somewhere, surrounded by all the things she loves and her own loved ones, which is reflected in Lisa’s self-made decoration.

The memorial centrepiece is of a wooden dinner table and chairs, with places set for Lisa’s mother, grandparents and great uncle.

Lisa said she never thought Christmas 2020 would be the last Christmas she had with her mum

A tiny stove and Christmas tree are included, and on the table itself sits multiple mini Christmas dinners, a bottle of Baileys, tins of sweets and even a minute packet of Werthers Original.

"My mum loved her mince pies, and tins of Roses and Quality Street. One of the last pictures I have of mum, she was eating her mince pies,” added the Newtownards woman, who has her own DIY business on Facebook called Enchanted Furniture.

"Just four weeks prior to her sudden death, which was so so unexpected, I had packed her hospital bag.”

The 41-year-old added that she did not think, on December 30, 2020, that she would be leaving the Ulster Hospital alone with the same bag she had packed her mum around a month before.

Violet died of sudden multi-organ failure that night aged 71.

"I know Mum’s death will narrate the rest of my life, the moment life changed irrevocably. So doing my miniature version of what Mum’s Christmas table in Heaven would be like with all her loved ones has very much helped, and what great craic I know there would be around that table,” Lisa continued.

“I just know I miss her so so much and if I can create something like this to help my wee family get through, it’s lovely as a talking point. And then the memories come flooding back, and for a while we can laugh and smile.”