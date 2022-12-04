Newtownbutler : Co Fermanagh security alert ends after three days as PSNI say incident ‘deliberate hoax’

A security alert in a Co Fermanagh village has ended after its third day as the PSNI confirmed the incident has been found to be a “deliberate hoax”.

The incident in Newtownbutler initially began on Friday afternoon when the PSNI said the Crom Road was closed at its junctions with the Landbrock Road and the Galloon Road.

Police confirmed the roads have all since reopened to traffic.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP MLA Deborah Erskine thanked the PSNI for their action and condemned those responsible for spreading “disruption and fear”.

“There is mindless individuals who care for nothing more than to bring Northern Ireland back to the days of bomb and bullet. They want to reap havoc and sow destruction,” she said.

"The good, honest people of Newtownbutler do not want that. They want to live their lives free from harm and in peace.

“Security alerts in this area are continuous over recent times. It serves no purpose other than disruption and fear.

“I want to thank the police for carrying out their job this week. Their role is to ensure public safety and to stop pathetic individuals from thinking this is the way forward for Northern Ireland.

“I would encourage anyone who has information on those who continue to disregard the community we live in, to get in touch with the police. Only when such people are brought to task can incidents like this be a thing of the past.”

Superintendent Mervyn Seffen, who led the security operation, said: “I would like to thank the local community for their patience and support throughout this operation which was implemented to ensure the suspect device did not pose any risk to the local community or the police officers who serve them.

“This was a challenging and complex operation but thankfully, following examination of the device by Army bomb disposal experts, it has been found to be a deliberate hoax.”