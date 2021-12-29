Newtownhamilton bi-lingual Irish sign defaced for third time in three months

A third attack on a bi-lingual Irish language information sign in Newtownhamilton is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, according to the PSNI.

The district welcome sign which features an Irish translation is situated on the Keady Road and has been damaged on three occasions in the past number of months, after it was erected by Newry, Mourne and Down council earlier this year.

Police said they are now investigating the latest attack and urged anyone with information to contact them.

PSNI Inspector Campbell said: “This sign has been damaged on several occasions and we are treating this as a sectarian hate crime.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area or who may have information that could assist our investigation to contact police on 1010 quoting reference 1804 28/12/21.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

The sign was defaced last month, while in October vandals daubed the sign with the letters ‘UDA’ and painted over the Irish section.