NI 12th worst country for nature preservation: MLAs support new environmental legislation

A number of MLAs are supporting a pledge to implement new legislation that will protect nature and improve public health in Northern Ireland.

It comes after research from the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) and the Natural History Museum showed that Northern Ireland is the 12th worst out of 240 countries in terms of what the research considered to be the amount of nature it has left.

About a quarter of bird species here are at risk from extinction and only one out of 49 priority habitats are in good condition.

Air pollution is also an increasing issue, as according to the British Heart Foundation, it is associated with around 800 deaths in Northern Ireland annually.

There have been additional raised concerns about air quality linked to respiratory problems in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This week at Stormont, 31 MLAs said they would commit to legally binding targets for Northern Ireland, to restore nature and ensure better environmental standards, including improved air quality.

The event was also attended by three charities – RSPB NI, Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation NI - who asked asked politicians to take the pledge.

Many MLAs shared their experiences with health difficulties they, and their constituents have faced including life-threatening conditions such as COPD and lung cancer, and First Minister Paul Givan has shared his own experiences living with asthma.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly who co-sponsored the event along-side John Blair MLA and Steve Aiken MLA, said that it “was particularly timely in the lead up to COP26, where our world leaders will have the chance to recommit themselves to tackling these issues and safeguarding our planet for future generations”.

COP26 is the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference. It is scheduled to be held in the city of Glasgow, Scotland, between October 31 and November 12 this year.

Mrs Kelly will also be introducing her biodiversity bill to the Assembly over the coming weeks.

“Everyone has a role to play in tackling the climate crisis and the benefits will be felt throughout society,” added the Upper Bann MLA.

“We must also take action to protect not just ourselves, but nature and our environment. We are currently facing a biodiversity crisis, with many animals and plants at risk of extinction without urgent action.

“By working together to address climate issues we can lower carbon emissions which would lower air pollution and result in less harmful respiratory conditions in our population. We see hundreds of deaths a year in the North as a direct result of these illnesses so this is not a matter that should be taken lightly.”

Joanne Sherwood, Director of RSPB Northern Ireland, commented: “Health and nature are intrinsically linked –we are all part of nature and restoring and protecting nature is one of the greatest strategies for tackling climate change, buffering against extreme weather, generating green jobs, and creating a positive future for everyone.

"MLAs have the chance to set ambitious new laws, provide adequate financing and support practical conservation action to achieve this.”