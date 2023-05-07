NI acting talent adds to awards haul at IFTA bash in Dublin

The Oscar-winning team from An Irish Goodbye picked up yet another award.

Siobhan McSweeney arrives on the red carpet ahead of the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards. Pic: Damien Eagers/PA Wire — © PA

Lisa McGee with her award at the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards. Pic: Damien Eagers/PA Wire — © PA

Tom Berkeley, Seamus O'Hara, James Martin and Ross White, An Irish Goodbye, arrive on the red carpet ahead the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards. Pic: Damien Eagers/PA Wire — © PA

The cream of Northern Ireland’s on-screen talent has been celebrating yet again after picking up a number of awards at the Irish Film and Television Academy Awards (IFTAs) in Dublin.

The 20th annual awards were held on Sunday evening at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, with local talent adding to their already impressive haul.

The Oscar-winning team from An Irish Goodbye picked up an IFTA and, as they took to the podium, Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee yelped excitedly as she was having her photo taken, after winning her own gong.

“I’m just so delighted they won,” she said. Ms McGee said she felt so “lucky” to be a writer from Derry and to have had the opportunity to put her story on screen.

The Banshees of Inisherin was nominated alongside An Irish Goodbye for an Oscar, and star Brendan Gleeson picked up his own IFTA award for best supporting actor.

He said the Irish needed to “keep reaching”, as he accepted his award.

He earlier said he had been “looking forward to a reunion” with Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan, as the Banshees team, who have been doing the award season rounds.

However, the two co-stars could not make the IFTAs and Gleeson was left to champion the film. He said there was so much talent in Ireland but added that nothing could be taken for granted and hard work had to continue to keep focus on the stories coming out of Ireland.

Holding the gong afterwards, Mr Gleeson said: "It’s not that it’s Irish, it’s good,” as he explained the story has “emotion at its core”.

Derry Girls actor Siobhán McSweeney was nominated for lead actress for Graham Norton’s comedy drama, for her role in Holding.

She was also ready to make a political comment on the red carpet one day after King Charles’ coronation.

“I don’t believe in monarchy. I’ve been living in Britain on and off for 20 years,” she said.

“I have a great life there, but it’s definitely a place that confuses me. The monarchy is the main thing that confuses me. People don’t realise they are subjects.

“I believe in my friends who are British and the fact they are wonderful, kind, smart and not silly.”