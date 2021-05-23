NI affairs chair critical of LCC call on Simon Coveney to resign over Northern Ireland protocol

Those with no democratic mandate really have no right to hector those who do, says MP Hoare

The chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee has criticised a call by a group representing loyalist paramilitaries for Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney to resign over the Northern Ireland Protocol “in the interests of peace”, claiming he has acted “carelessly”.

Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), a legal organisation that represents the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) and Ulster Defence Association (UDA), has accused the Irish Government of breaching the Good Friday Agreement over its involvement in forging the Brexit deal.

It comes as correspondence between Micheal Martin and the loyalist group has emerged in which the Taoiseach insists the Government will “work to ensure that the protocol is implemented in a way that impacts as little as possible on the everyday life of communities on the island”.

The Government “will never dismiss the genuinely-held fears and concerns of any community”, Mr Martin said in a letter, seen by the Sunday Independent, to LCC chairman David Campbell.

However, he said it’s in the “interests of everyone that the protocol works sustainably for all communities” because there are “benefits for businesses and communities in Northern Ireland”.

Mr Martin said the Government does not believe the protocol conflicts with the Good Friday Agreement, adding it “does not change the constitutional position” of Northern Ireland. “A central goal for all of us, 23 years after the Good Friday Agreement, must be to make urgent and sustained progress in fully ending paramilitarism in all communities.

“The Government, including my colleague Minister Simon Coveney, has engaged with representatives of loyalist communities since Brexit and continues to do so,” the Taoiseach said.

In his response, Mr Campbell told Mr Martin his assertion that his Government is discussing the issues with loyalists is “phantom engagement”.

“On checking with the organisations that participate in the LCC they confirm that there has been no engagement with your Government since long before the imposition of the protocol. ”

He suggested Mr Martin should “rapidly come to the conclusion that the Northern Ireland Protocol is not an acceptable basis for administering Northern Ireland’s withdrawal”.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Campbell, who helped negotiate the 1998 peace accord, says the Government has sought to “minimise the true position of unionism”.

He says the threat of a resumption of violence by dissident republicans was “liberally and carelessly” used by the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and by Mr Coveney in the event of a hard Border.

“There needs to be an apology for the mistaken use of threats of violence and due to the huge offence and damage that has been caused I must conclude that Foreign Minister Simon Coveney should resign his position,” he said.

His comments drew criticism from Simon Hoare, the NI affairs chair, who tweeted: “Those with no democratic mandate really have no right to hector those who do.”

It comes after Mr Hoare, a Conservative MP, defended a decision to allow the LCC to give evidence at a meeting last week.

One of its members, 19-year-old Joel Keys, told Wednesday’s discussion: "I am not sure if and when violence will be the answer. I am saying that I would not rule it off the table."

It drew criticism from Mr Hoare who said it was an “incredibly worrying and dispiriting answer."

Mr Hoare later said it was right that the committee had invited the LCC to give evidence.