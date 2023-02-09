NI agriculture expected to have only 1% decrease in emissions over next decade

Agriculture in Northern Ireland has seen emissions increase by 7% between the base year of 1990 and 2020, according to a new report from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Based on the projections published on Thursday, the sector can expect to see a decrease of only 1% between 2020 and 2031, meaning it would have an overall projected rise in emissions of 6% between 1990 and 2031.

The farming industry was also responsible for 28% of Northern Ireland’s emissions in 2020, according to a the figures.

Read more Northern Ireland needs a complete overhaul to reach climate action targets

The data adds that agriculture’s share is expected to increase to 32% by 2031 as “other sectors reduce emissions at a faster rate”.

Overall greenhouse gas emissions in Northern Ireland are predicted to decrease by 13% between now and 2031, whilst emissions released in NI in 2020, equate to 21 million tonnes of carbon dioxide – a 24% decrease on emissions emitted in 1990.

Until 2022, Northern Ireland was the only devolved administration without its own specific climate change legislation to complement the requirements of the UK Climate Change Act.

The region now has its own Climate Change Act, legislating for a net zero greenhouse gas emissions target, with the exception of methane, by 2050.

The new Climate Act stipulates that Northern Ireland must reduce emissions by 48% by 2030.

DAERA’s new report states that to meet these targets, there are five-yearly carbon budget periods.

"Regulations will set the maximum total NI Greenhouse Gas emissions for each budgetary period,” it adds.

"The carbon budgets will be consistent with meeting the emissions targets for 2030 and 2040, the overall 2050 net zero target. The first carbon budget period runs from 2023-2027.

"In order to meet the targets outlined above, additional policies and initiatives are being developed. Once finalised, policies and initiatives which provide emissions savings will be included in future projections publications."

The full latest Northern Ireland Greenhouse Gas Inventory can be found here.