NI airports and passengers in dark over further cuts to easyJet flights

EasyJet has announced plans to further cut flights over the summer period between July and September.

The airline has moved to scrap 7% of the 160,000 flights it had expected to operate over that time period.

It’s not yet known how Northern Ireland’s two main airports will be affected, although easyJet has a bigger presence at Belfast International.

Both Belfast International and George Best Belfast City airports referred queries to easyJet, which has yet to reveal details of the cuts.

The move comes after Gatwick airport said staff shortages mean the number of flights taking off from airports during peak season has had to be reduced.

There has been flight chaos around the UK in recent weeks and months, with tens of thousands of passengers hit by cancellations and delays.

EasyJet confirmed there would also be flight cancellations at other airports across the airline’s network, including Amsterdam’s Schiphol hub but it has not yet worked out a precise number.

EasyJet said customers would be given advance notice and the potential to rebook onto alternative flights. It added many would be able to rebook on the same day they had originally planned to travel.

EasyJet’s chief executive, Johan Lundgren, apologised that the com pany “had not been able to deliver the service” that customers “have come to expect from us”, and he expected the airline to be able to “re-accommodate” passengers.

The airline said it was cancelling the flights to build resilience in the face of operational issues including staff shortages in ground handling and at airports as well as air traffic control delays.

“Coupled with airport caps, we are taking pre-emptive actions to increase resilience over the balance of summer, including a range of further flight consolidations in the affected airports, giving advance notice to customers and we expect the vast majority to be rebooked on alternative flights within 24 hours,” Mr Lundgren said.

He said easyJet was trying to recruit from a tighter labour market, but added the main problem wasn’t in recruitment of staff, but in the time it was taking them to be granted IDs to be able to work.

“We have recruited more cabin crew than we have ever done,” he said. “It’s been slow to get people in the system, not so much the face we have been struggling to recruit.”

Mr Lundgren said the company was having to “turn down EU applications” for jobs because of Brexit, which had also contributed to the smaller pool of potential workers. “We turned down 8,000 applicants from the EU,” he said, equating to 40% of all people applying for jobs.