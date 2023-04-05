NI airports ‘on track’ to end 100ml liquid rule amid security changes across UK

But no specific dates on when new scanners will be operational

Passengers travelling through Northern Ireland’s three main airports will have to wait before they can benefit from increased limits on the amount of liquid they can carry onto flights.

Travellers at London City Airport are now permitted to have two litres of liquids and electronics in their hand luggage after new technology was rolled out at security.

The changes, which have also been implemented at Teeside International Airport, are in line with the Government’s deadline for high-tech CT scanners to be installed in most UK airports by June 2024.

London City Airport started trialling the new technology more than a year ago and went live with four of the new X-ray machines yesterday.

The move was announced last December by UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper and also means flyers will no longer have to remove tablets and laptops from their carry-on bags. Mr Harper said at the time: “By 2024, major airports across the UK will have the latest security tech installed, reducing queuing times, improving the passenger experience, and most importantly detecting potential threats.”

However, there’s no sign of the machines at Belfast International Airport, Belfast City Airport or City of Derry Airport, meaning passengers will still need to remove liquids and gadgets from their carry-on luggage.

Belfast International Airport said it is on course to have the specialist security equipment in place by next summer, but did not confirm what stage the roll-out is at.

Belfast City Airport also said it will comply with all security requirements within the relevant timeframes, but was vague on detail.

The managing director of the City of Derry Airport confirmed the process is underway to ensure it meets the deadline.

Steve Frazer said “cabin baggage next generation security scanning equipment” will be installed as required under the new regulation before the June 2024 deadline.

“We are currently seeking providers and lead times to meet this requirement,” Mr Frazer added.

“We believe this will further enhance the fast, convenient passenger travel experience through City of Derry Airport.”

The new technology is already being rolled out on a phased basis at Dublin Airport. All passengers will benefit from the scanners, which take high-resolution 3D images to check hand baggage and clothing for dangerous or banned foods, within months.

“Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) continues to implement the EU-wide aviation security regulation in relation to the 100ml limit for liquids, lotions, gels and pastes at Dublin and Cork airports,” a spokesperson said.

“However, DAA is currently trialling new enhanced X-ray technology at Dublin Airport which passengers will have noticed as they travelled through the airport since last Christmas.”

The spokesperson said the “complex process” of replacing more than 30 X-ray machines in two terminals requires significant civil works within both buildings which will continue throughout the year.

The DAA added: “When installed, the new technology at Dublin Airport will end the need to remove laptops and liquids from cabin baggage and will enhance the overall customer experience for passengers.”

The 100ml limit on liquids was imposed following a terrorist threat in 2006.

The rules require passengers to place them in a clear plastic bag to prevent liquid explosives from being carried onto planes.

Travellers have been warned to check the return rules for carrying liquids while the roll-out continues.