NI alcohol-specific deaths reaches highest level on record in 2020 figures

The number of annual alcohol-specific deaths in Northern Ireland has reached the highest level on record, with over 350 according to the latest statistics released.

The figures published on Thursday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) showed that of the 17,614 registered deaths in 2020, 351 were due to alcohol-specific causes.

They said this represented over a third more than the 260 recorded a decade ago, with the trending statistics over the last five years showing higher levels of deaths in areas of greater deprivation across Northern Ireland.

Nisra said a death counted in the stats as alcohol-specific is one resulting from health conditions that are a direct consequence of alcohol misuse.

According to Nisra there has been a general upward trend in the number of alcohol specific deaths since 2001, with the most notable rises in the number of deaths happening between 2014 and 2015 (28.8%) and between 2018 and 2019 (18.3%).

The total figure for 2020 is 4.5% higher than the number of alcohol-specific deaths in 2019 – which was 336.

Deaths arising in this category have accounted for approximately two per cent of all deaths registered each year since 2018.

The figures from 2020 also show the number of deaths was significantly higher in males (233) when compared with females (118).

According to the statistics, those aged in the 55-64-years-of-age accounted for over a third of such alcohol-related deaths, while those aged 45-54 accounted for 28.2% of the total.

The majority of those who died with alcohol-specific underlying causes each year since 2010 have been in the 45-54 and 55-64 age groups, together accounting for between 59.2% and 68.5% of all alcohol-specific deaths each year.

Nisra said the stats show depravation plays a key role in the death rates with the age-standardised death rate in the most deprived areas being four times higher than that in the least deprived areas.