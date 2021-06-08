NI ambulance staff were sexually assaulted and attacked with weapons in the last year 

Around 600 attacks on ambulance staff took place in the past year, with some being targeted with weapons, sexual assault, racist and homophobic abuse and personal threats.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has released details of the abuse being levelled at staff working to save lives as part of a week-long social media campaign to highlight the problem.

In a hard-hitting video made as part of the campaign, a call handler is seen at the receiving end of vile abuse by a member of the public calling for help.

He subsequently punches a female paramedic in the face as she attempts to treat a casualty lying on the ground.

The Stop the Abuse Now campaign aims to reduce attacks on crews, highlighting that such assaults are not, and should never be part of the job — they are a crime.

NIAS has joined forces with a range of public service unions, including Unite, Unison, GMB and Nipsa, in a bid to drive down the number of ambulance staff coming under attack.

NIAS chief executive Michael Bloomfield said: “I am appalled at the number of incidents of abuse and assault that have been recorded in the past year.

“There is absolutely no justification for any assaults on NIAS staff. They have dedicated themselves to caring for and protecting the most vulnerable in our society.

“They often do so at considerable personal sacrifice in terms of time spent with family and friends.

“In the past year they have been at the forefront of the battle against the Covid pandemic. They work long hours and they are exhausted.

“They deserve our respect and thanks and yet abuse against them is on the rise. I call upon all those with influence in communities to help us remove the threat of abuse against our staff.

“It is imperative that we make this socially unacceptable and that those who engage in this type of activity are subject to the law and face the consequences of their actions.”

Health Minister Robin Swann added his support to the campaign, branding attacks on NIAS as “appalling”.

He said: “Ambulance staff work incredibly hard, day and night, in very high-pressure situations which are often hostile and dangerous.

“So it’s appalling that people who dedicate themselves to caring for others and saving lives are being subjected to verbal and physical abuse, including sexual assault.

“I have been shocked to hear about the weapons used to attack NIAS staff and the increase in the terrible, traumatic abuse they have received. It is absolutely unacceptable and we will not tolerate it.

“As a society, we have worked together to defeat the virus. Now we must rally round our ambulance staff and give them our full support.”

Norman Cunningham from Unite union condemned the increase in attacks on healthcare workers and called for a law which would see perpetrators handed immediate custodial sentences.

“Ambulance staff are the at the forefront of attempts to assist patients when accidents and illnesses strike and as such are entitled to protection from assault, whether verbal or physical, and to be free from hindrance to carry out their duties,” he said.

Jeremy Cowen from GMB said: “The GMB firmly believes that everybody, regardless of who they are, has the right to go to work without fear of violence or intimidation.

“This campaign to reduce violence towards our amazing and exceptional ambulance colleagues has the full and unequivocal support of the GMB union and its wider membership and we, in partnership with sister trade unions and the trust management, remain committed to helping bring about an eradication of acts of violence towards all of our members and colleagues.”