NI anglers involved in record-breaking shark catch off coast of Donegal for research project

The female shark being caught and tagged before being released Photo: Dr Nick Payne

The female shark being caught and tagged before being released Photo: Dr Nick Payne

Two anglers from Co Antrim and Co Down were part of a record-breaking catch as they tagged and released a 2.8m porbeagle shark off the coast of Donegal.

The effort was led by an international team of scientists at Trinity College Dublin last week, with the female shark – nicknamed Danu - estimated to weigh up to 500lbs and the largest ever recorded in Irish waters.

The animal, which is likely to be around 25 or 30 years old, was examined by the team of scientists, who measured it before attaching two satellite tags, alongside examining its reproductive status.

Nick Payne, shark biologist and Assistant Professor in Trinity’s School of Natural Sciences, said it is “exciting” to see the animals in Irish waters.

“The conservation status of porbeagles has been really concerning in this part of the world, with the European population considered critically endangered,” he said.

“There’s evidence that the Donegal coast may act as a globally important reproductive area for this species, with lots of very large female sharks appearing here for a short period in spring.

The female shark being caught and tagged before being released Photo: Dr Nick Payne

“This was an incredible start to an important new project, where we will work with the local shark angling community to learn as much as we can about porbeagle movements and their reproductive dynamics in Irish waters.

“If this is an important breeding location then we need to know about it, so we can monitor and conserve the animals as best we can when they visit our shores.

“If we are to see recovery of the European porbeagle population it is especially important to monitor reproductive areas.

“If Ireland is a key breeding site then we really have a global responsibility to protect porbeagles using this area.”

The tagging of the shark was the first trip in a new research collaboration between Trinity, Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), and local shark anglers, together with leading scientists from James Cook University (Australia), University of Miami, and US non-profit Beneath the Waves.

Danu was safely handled by the team and satellite information they gathered from the tags showed she was almost at the Hebrides in Scotland 48 hours after her release.

Jenny Bortoluzzi, PhD candidate in Trinity’s School of Natural Sciences, took blood samples from the shark.

“This highlights once again both the importance of collaboration between scientists and anglers in a citizen science context, and Ireland’s potential key role in conservation as a marine biodiversity hotspot,” she explained.