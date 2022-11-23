NI astronomer Rosemary Coogan to join European Space Agency as a career astronaut

A Northern Ireland-born astronomer is set to join the European Space Agency (ESA) as a career astronaut.

Rosemary Coogan, born in 1991, is among the six astronauts to join the ESA workforce as permanent staff members.

She received her Master’s degree in astronomy in 2015, where she conducted research on gamma-ray emission from black holes, before going on to pursue a PhD at the University of Sussex.

Ms Coogan described being selected as a “welcome surprise” and a “real privilege” but said becoming an astronaut was something she had considered.

She explained: “It was certainly on the radar before the application was announced.

“I’m already a space scientist, my research is in galaxy evolution, so I’ve always been interested in space and space science. And this is really taking it to the next level.”

She added: “My family, my partner, have been incredibly supportive and I think without that support from these people, we wouldn’t really be able to get to the stage we are today.

“It’s a huge part of it – their understanding, their flexibility and their support. So I am really grateful for that.”

More than 22,500 people applied to join the programme, with the largest number coming from France (7,087), followed by Germany (3,695), and the UK (2,000).

The career astronauts — who also include Sophie Adenot from France, Pablo Alvarez Fernandez from Spain, Raphael Liegeois from Belgium, and Marco Sieber from Switzerland — were selected following a rigorous and comprehensive process that lasted more than a year.

Meanwhile, Meganne Christian, who was born in the UK and studied in Australia, successfully completed the astronaut selection process and will become a member of the ESA’s astronaut reserve.

The ESA’s last call for astronauts was in 2008, when Tim Peake was among those selected.

He became the first British astronaut to be part of the ESA corps.

Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, said: “This is a momentous day for the UK Space Agency, our space sector and the country as a whole.

“Through our investment in the European Space Agency, the UK is playing a leading role in space exploration.”

Meanwhile, British former Paralympian John McFall will become the world’s first disabled astronaut after being selected by the European Space Agency to join its training programme.

The 41-year-old lost his right leg in a motorcycle accident when he was 19 but went on to become a professional track and field athlete.