NI author narrowly misses out on prestigious prize for debut novel

A Northern Ireland author has narrowly missed out on a prestigious literary prize for her debut novel.

US writer Barbara Kingsolver scooped the Women’s Prize for Fiction for a second time on Wednesday night for her tenth novel Demon Copperhead.

The 68-year-old said “lightening had struck twice” after becoming the first double winner having previously scooped the award in 2010 with The Lacuna.

Louise Kennedy had been shortlisted for her first book Trespasses along with Fire Rush by Jacqueline Crooks, Black Butterflies by Priscilla Morris, Pod by Laline Paull and The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell.

Ms Kennedy won The Bookseller magazine’s Book of the Year last month after captivating judges with her novel set in the 1970s during the height of the Troubles.

It tells the story of a young Catholic teacher who begins an affair with an older married Protestant.

Released in November 2022, the book has garnered significant critical acclaim.

Ms Kingsolver expressed delight that her readers are prepared to follow her “wherever I go in a literary way” after she was confirmed as this year’s winner of the Women’s Prize for Fiction.

“I loved meeting and befriending all the other women on the shortlist, they’re all such great writers. I was rooting for every one of them,” she told PA News Agency.

“I just didn’t expect my name to be announced, so I’m a little shaky – it’s like lightning struck twice.”

Set in the Appalachian mountains in Virginia, her latest work is a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic David Copperfield.

It tells the story of the “struggles and triumphs” of a young boy born into poverty as he navigates foster care, labour exploitation, addiction, love and loss while “grappling with his invisibility in a culture that neglects rural communities”.

The novel also won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize For Fiction last month alongside Hernan Diaz’s Trust.The author said that it “seemed a little artificial” to decide on which of her books were the “the best” and that all of her work came “from a place of passion”.

“I’m really, really happy that readers will follow me wherever I go, in a literary way, and whatever dark and winding paths I take to go there – that’s my prize,” Ms Kingsolver said.

“But for this novel in particular, Demon Copperhead, because it’s an Appalachian novel – it’s about my place, and my people who are never seen, who are not respected.

“We don’t ever see ourselves on television or in the movies, so this makes me happy because it’s such a validation of my place and my people. I’m really happy for the people back home.”

Asked what she hoped the novel would achieve, she replied: “What I think every novelist hopes a novel will achieve.

“That you can ask the reader to put their own lives aside and enter the life of another person for a little while.

“That right there is a political act – it breaks down the walls of otherness between people and that’s how that’s how empathy is born.

“That’s how our hearts grow bigger. That’s how we change the world.”

Half of the 2023 shortlist was made up of debut novels from older women with the youngest aged 49.

Ms Kingsolver – who has received a number of awards throughout her career including the National Humanities Medal by the former US president Bill Clinton – was the eldest writer on the list.

The latest win sees her take home a £30,000 prize endowed by an anonymous donor and the Bessie – a limited edition bronze figure created by Grizel Niven.

Judges described Demon Copperhead as “a towering, deeply powerful and significant book”.

Journalist Louise Minchin, chairwoman of the judging panel, said in a year of outstanding fiction by women, the decision was unanimous.

“Brilliant and visceral, it is storytelling by an author at the top of her game. We were all deeply moved by Demon, his gentle optimism, resilience and determination despite everything being set against him.”

The broadcaster was joined on the judging panel by novelist Rachel Joyce, journalist and writer Bella Mackie, novelist and short story writer Irenosen Okojie, and Labour MP Tulip Siddiq.

Now in its 28th year, the prestigious prize was open to original fiction written in English by women from anywhere in the world.

Last year’s winner was American-Canadian author Ruth Ozeki for her fourth novel The Book Of Form And Emptiness.