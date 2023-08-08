NI-based American football club secures new home in Co Londonderry following six year search

The long search to find a grass training pitch for an American football club with players from Derry and Donegal has ended after the team secured a new home in Greysteel.

The club was forced to leave its original home in Drumahoe following significant flooding in 2017.

Now, the Donegal Derry Vipers will train at a disused football pitch in Greysteel.

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today the club’s chairman Mark Gillen said: "The hope is that we can secure all the funding and grants now to get a purpose built pitch.”

"We trained at the Vale Centre before but it's great that this can now become permanent.

"We have a vision and want to promote American football in the north-west. We are confident and excited about this new adventure.

"We are visiting the site this Saturday to identify what needs fixed up and we are already working on funding and grants to help us along.

"We have three teams to facilitate and this good news has brought former players back into the mix.

"People want to be part of what's to come and includes a real mix of ages."

The team has signed a 10-year lease for the pitch.

Columba Mailey, centre coordinator at the Vale Centre told the BBC: "We couldn't help much back in 2017 because our soccer pitch was used for matches.

"Fast forward through Covid and I saw they were still looking for a permanent home.

"Things became more available here with our grass pitch being underutilised.

"I came across a purpose-built American football pitch that the Causeway Giants use and thought that would look great in Greysteel.

"We have struck a relationship and this is going to be massive... people are excited to see things built," he said.

"They are already in talks about funding and putting plans on paper into reality.

"This can only be a good thing for the north-west."

Earlier this year, the team’s plight was brought before Derry & Strabane council by Alliance councillor Rachael Ferguson. She explained during a council meeting that the team had to move across multiple pitches over the years since the flooding.

She said: “I know a number of our members have been contacted by the Donegal/ Derry Vipers American Football team. Over the last eight years they have been a nomadic team moving from the YMCA after the flooding and since have been using pitches in Greysteel, Limavady, Derry and Donegal.”

On social media, the club wrote: “The fantastic work by our club committee and Columba at the Vale. A partnership that everyone at the club and beyond is excited for."