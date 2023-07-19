NI boxer exposed as violent thug who knocked ex-partner unconscious in brutal assault

John Diver is under threat from dissident republicans after his abuse was revealed

Semi-pro boxer John Diver has been exposed as a violent thug who subjected his former partner to a brutal and sustained assault.

Diver punched and choked the mother of his child in the unprovoked attack where she lost consciousness several times.

The Strabane man has been telling people he is an innocent man – however, he pleaded guilty to assault and is now the subject of a restraining order.

Trying to preserve his reputation, he has lied about his conviction, trying to put the blame on his ex-partner.

Yet the Sunday World has revealed he is now a marked man with dissident paramilitaries in the area who have discovered his domestic abuse crimes.

“John Diver is well known in the area because of his boxing. His hands are effectively weapons and should not be used outside the ring.

“He could have killed that wee girl and domestic violence is not something accepted around here,” said one dissident source.

“If he has any sense he should stay out of the town because his safety could not be guaranteed.”

The Sunday World has also been contacted by numerous members of the community who say Diver should be named and shamed for the crime he has tried to both hide and deny.

One woman who spoke out said women should know what he has done and what he is capable of.

“John tries to be Jack the lad, charming and all that but he is a violent woman abuser who has tried to hide what he did to that young woman. I want people, especially women – young women like my daughter – to know what type of monster he is,” she said.

“If he came to my door to date any of my daughters now I would chase him and I would make sure none of them went near him.”

The attack happened on October 16 when his partner returned after meeting up with a few girlfriends.

In court it was revealed how he punched the victim several times with both hands before choking her for up to 15-20 seconds on two occasions where she blacked out.

Her nose was also busted during the attack with photographic evidence given to police.

The woman at the centre of the case does not want to be named but has spoken out about her ordeal and has encouraged others to come forward and report cases of domestic violence. Detailing her experience, the young woman said the incident was a one-off but left her with multiple injuries to her face and she had to spend 12 hours in A&E.

She described the 10-month wait from her reporting Diver to police to his conviction as “pure hell”.

She stated she was terrified she would have to give evidence on the witness stand as he initially pleaded not guilty before changing his plea at the last minute.

Diver was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months with a further 12-month restraining order put in place.

The victim, who is relieved her nightmare is hopefully over, spoke of the support she received from Victim Support and Assist NI.

She also encouraged anyone, male or female, who are suffering from domestic abuse to get help, saying: “There’s loads of help out there, all of which was much comfort to me during the past 10 months. So use it if you need to, don’t be embarrassed.

“I can’t thank the organisations enough for being there for me during this time, and I am proud of myself for seeing it through. I didn’t get to stand up for myself last October but I did last week,” she said.

The Sunday World tried to contact John Diver at the address he provided to the courts on Friday afternoon, however the newspaper was informed he was not there and did not live on the premises.